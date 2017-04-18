OKC Woman Gets Life For Dressing As A Witch To Terrorize Her 7-Year-Old Granddaughter

This woman might just win the award for worst grandparent ever. From People:

An Oklahoma City woman who prosecutors say dressed like a witch while severely abusing her 7-year-old granddaughter was sentenced last week to life in prison.

It was two months ago that Geneva Robinson, 51, and her 33-year-old boyfriend and co-defendant, Joshua Granger, pleaded guilty to child abuse and neglect charges.

On Thursday, Robinson learned she’ll spend the rest of her life behind bars when she received three life sentences; Granger received a 30-year sentence for helping Robinson commit the abuse.

The defendants initially faced a combined 29 counts of felony child abuse and neglect.

Robinson assaulted her granddaughter for more than a year, prosecutors said, including burning the girl with cigarettes, smacking her in the face and beating her with a rolling pin.

She painted her skin green and dressed in black whenever assuming the persona of the abusive “Nelda the Witch,” according to court documents.

Robinson also removed the girl from the local school system and deprived her of food. Court records further confirm Robinson often forced her granddaughter to sleep outside with her dogs.