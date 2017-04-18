Teen Pretends To Get Arrested In Promposal

A teen in Peachtree, Georgia (30 miles southwest of Atlanta) had the help of some local law enforcement officers to ask a girl to prom.

The cops pull this kid over with his girl of choice for prom in the car and pretend to find pot in the car. They even go as far as handcuffing the kid before revealing to the girl this is all an elaborate promposal with a note in the “weed bag.”

You can watch the whole interaction on the video below posted by the Peachtree Police Department of a “Dash Cam of Drug Arrest”

After the real reason for the police involvement is revealed, the girl finally agrees to go to prom with her suitor.