Have you been thinking about the new Fast & Furious movie “Fate Of The Furious” and just thinking it’s missing something? Maybe a little funnier? Well, Funny Or Die has that covered with their “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” and “Fate Of The Furious” mashup.

Take Jerry Seinfeld and place him in a world where everyone drives for their lives! It’s perfect.

Check out the trailer now: