96 Second News: Bradley Cooper/Lady Gaga Spotted Kissing; George H.W. Bush Hospitalized

*Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga were spotted making out at a gas station in LA yesterday…but it’s not what you think.

The two were shooting a scene for their new upcoming film ‘ A Star Is Born,’ which is a remake of the 1976 Barbra Streisand classic.

This movie is Gaga’s big-screen acting debut who plays a small-town girl hoping to make it big, while Cooper plays an alcoholic has-been rock star who helps to advance Gaga’s character’s career.

Check out some pictures of the makeout sesh >>> HERE!

*Julia Roberts has been named People Magazine’s Most Beautiful Woman of 2017.

The 49-year-old Oscar winner is gracing the cover for a record fifth time. The TODAY Show revealed the news this morning.

Inside the magazine, the “Pretty Woman” star reveals that happiness, humor and healthy living have helped her maintain her girl-next-door good looks.

*According to the Houston Chronicle, NASA is confident the world will not be destroyed Armageddon styles by the large asteroid that will pass Earth on Wednesday. The asteroid is expected to be 1.1 million miles away, or about 4.6 times the distance from Earth to the moon.

The pass is the closest encounter since a 3.1-mile space rock flew by 13 years ago.

NASA said, “Although there is no possibility for the asteroid to collide with our planet, this will be a very close approach for an asteroid of this size.”

So…no need to call Bruce Willis. Yet.

*92 year old Former President George H.W. Bush was hospitalized just a few days ago for the second time in three months, after being diagnosed with a mild case of pneumonia. His spokesman told news outlets that he ws admitted to the hospital on Friday “for observation due to a persistent cough that prevented him from getting proper rest,” and also that he “is going to be fine.”

Sending lots of get well soon wishes to Mr. Bush!

*We finally, sort of, know where Richard Simmons is: in a hospital in California.

His rep said he went because he’d been battling, quote, “severe indigestion and discomfort while eating.” But he’s expected to make a full recovery.

Simmons hasn’t been seen in public in three years. His people say he just decided to take a break from public life.

*Harry Styles had a ‘thing’ with Taylor Swift for a bit a few years ago and naturally, that led to her writing songs about him. A lot of the tracks on “1989” could be about their fling, especially “Style” and “Out of the Woods”.

In a new interview with “Rolling Stone”, he said, quote, “I don’t know if they’re about me or not. . .but the issue is, she’s so good, they’re bloody everywhere.

“She doesn’t need me to tell her they’re great. They’re great songs. It’s the most amazing unspoken dialogue ever.”

*Sofia Vergara has been cast as the Flamenco Dancer Emoji in the new Emoji Movie. She made the announcement via her Instagram page posting a picture with the caption, “Excited to be Flamenco Dancer in Emoji Movie.”

A number of stars have signed up to lend their voices to the animated film, which follows the adventures of an emoji who has trouble emoting, played by T.J. Miller. Patrick Stewart will play the ever-popular Poop Emoji, while Maya Rudolph will play Smiling Emoji, James Corden will voice the High-Five Emoji, Anna Faris will play Jailbreak and Rob Riggle will voice the Ice Cream Cone, according to IMDb.com

The Emoji Movie , directed by Tony Leondis , is set to hit theaters on July 28.

*”Facebook killer” Steve Stephens was caught by the help of some very attentive McDonald’s employees who ID’d him and made him wait a little extra time for his order so the cops could come and catch him.

Stephens went through the drive-thru at the McDonald’s in Erie, PA when one of the workers recognized him. He ordered a 20-piece McNugget and a large fry…but workers made it seem the fries weren’t ready so they could buy time.

According to the restaurant’s manager…Stephens got his nuggets, but then said he had to go and he drove off without the fries. It was enough time for cops to get on his tail.

Stephens was involved in a high-speed police chase shortly afterward, before taking his own life in his car.