All The Feels: High School Student Couldn’t Make It To Prom, So Her Classmates Brought It To Her

This is 17-year-old MeKayla Gist and she was diagnosed with a rare type of bone cancer about two years ago, and she lost one of her legs.

The cancer came back in February and she had to have another surgery on her hip. She missed a lot of school as a result and some how she is still in the top ten in her class!

When her friends found out that she would be in the hospital and she was going to miss her prom, which took place this past weekend.

So, they did what amazing friends do, the brought the prom to her hospital room. Dozens of students showed at the hospital.

Check out the awesome photos >>> HERE

Thankful to be named CHS Prom Queen & everyone who came down to the hospital after the real prom! #bringpromtomekayla #beatingcancer 👑👑 pic.twitter.com/E0aOph29n2 — mekayla_danyale (@MekaylaGist) April 16, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The students didn’t stop there. They are also having a fundraiser for her next month to help out her family and they are trying to raise $50,000.