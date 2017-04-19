Christina El Moussa Shows Off Her Beach Body In Hawaii

Christina El Moussa is in Hawaii with her two children (and obviously NOT former husband Tarek). We don’t know what her next project will be, but maybe it should be a show about interior design and staying in crazy shape! On Easter, she took in some tanning time on the beach. From People:

El Moussa, 33, showed off her super-toned figure in a tiny mauve bikini with cut-outs and reflective aviators. Of course, it’s no surprise the HGTV star is fit as can be: She told PEOPLE last month that exercise is her “stress reliever,” particularly amidst her divorce from her husband of seven years, Tarek El Moussa. “There is nothing like a good three-mile run for me to really clear my head and get my endorphins going,” said the star, who does a combination of running and yoga to help her feel her best. I have the most amazing private [yoga] instructor who has changed my life,” she continued. “Our sessions are very spiritual and have really helped me cope with my divorce and other emotions I’m going through during this time.”

Christina was recently criticized for posting bikini pictures on Instagram. Is she too thin? Should she not post pictures of what she’s up to?