Should Kids Open Their Presents In Front Of Other Kids At A Birthday Party

I had never seen this before but apparently it is a growing trend. Do your kids open their presents in front of other kids at their birthday party or do you take them in a bag and take them home?

I have seen this done both ways and heard parents arguments on both side. I have no idea when this started but, to me, it’s weird.

When I was a little kid you opened up your presents in front of the other kids and that’s the way it was. However, parents are saying that when kids open their presents in front of the other kids it causes chaos. I hate to sound bad but that’s how life is. Sometimes you don’t get gifts. Sometimes it’s not your day. It’s like the parents that buy their kids gifts when it isn’t their birthday. I don’t get it. Again, I’m not a parent so what do you think?