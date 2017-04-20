12-Year-Old Fights Off Carjacker!

Click here to see the video.

That’s 12-year-old Maddie Weiler who is our hero of the day!

The carjacker’s name is Paul Salsman and he has been caught.

It all started when the family was on their way to Busch Gardens and they saw a wreck. Maddie’s mom got out to help and call 911 and that is when Paul approached the car and the two girls were still in the van. He unlocked the door and climbed in. He tried to take off and that is when Maddie started to fight and she won too! Her younger sister told the news she thought he was going to take her and Maddie told the news she just, quote, “went for it”.

Police told the news that if you are ever in this situation. FIGHT BACK!