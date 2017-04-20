96-Second News: Disney Is Remaking ‘Aladdin’; Serena Williams Is Pregnant

*Disney is apparently doing a live-action remake of “Aladdin”, and of course the main question on everyone’s mind is: who will Robin Williams as the Genie? Who can even come close to that performance?

Will Smith is in early talks to do it. He was actually close to doing Disney’s “Dumbo” remake, but that fell through for some reason. This could be an awesome fit, though.

The original came out in 1992, and Madonna’s ex-husband Guy Ritchie is directing the remake.

*Tennis star Serena Williams and her fiance, Alexis Ohanian, are expecting their first child.

Serena posted the shot of herself on Instagram with the caption, “20 weeks.” Her rep just released this statement: “I’m happy to confirm Serena is expecting a baby this Fall.”

*Ricky Martin’s is getting his own reality docuseries.

Fans will get an inside look into his journey as an international star and father-of-two as he prepares for his Las Vegas residency, which kicked off earlier this month at the Park Theater at Monte Carlo resort.

The untitled show will be a “never been seen account of one of the most private and guarded global superstars of our time,” according Entertainment Weekly. The show is set to debut in June.

*Ed Sheeran wanted a tattoo in honor of his song, “Galway Girl.” He wanted to have the title tattooed in the handwriting of the actress featured in the video, Saoirse Ronan. And he wanted her to tattoo him while they were in Glasgow for the taping.

However, the actress decided to have a little fun at Ed’s expense, intentionally misspelling “Galway Girl” as “Galway Grill.”

Oops.

“Deliverance”, that new EP of unreleased Prince music, might not see the light of day after all. It turns out his estate had nothing to do with it, and they had it yanked from streaming services.

It was supposed to be available for download tomorrow, with a physical copy going on sale June 2nd. But now that’s not happening, either. Prince’s estate is suing the producer for control of the songs.

They say he signed an agreement that any recordings he made with Prince would remain Prince’s sole property.

Blake Lively is in a new behind-the-scenes video for Variety Magazine’s Variety’s Power of Women NY cover shoot, and she answered 7 rapid-fire questions about herself. When asked if she Googles herself, she said, “I have before and it’s just ended in full depression. So I think it’s a good rule of thumb not to Google yourself because the internet is not nice.”

*The Unicorn Frappuccino is Starbucks’ new, limited-edition Frappuccino, and is available from April 19-23.

Everyone’s talking about it, and it’s basically just been a great Instagram post for everyone.

A grande Unicorn Frap has 410 calories (this info changes if you get a lower-fat or non-dairy milk, or skip the whipped cream) and it also has 59g of sugar. That’s about one-and-a-half-times the maximum amount of added sugar that’s recommended for your body per day. Let’s break that down for you:

• One 12-ounce can of Coca Cola has 39g of sugar.

• One Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bar has 24g of sugar.

• One Twinkie has 16.5g of sugar.

• One serving of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream has 27g of sugar.

• One serving of Frosted Flakes has 10g of sugar.

* 3 Snickers Bars

*Former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez died yesterday after hanging himself in his prison cell. He was 27. His body was found early in the morning in his solo cell at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Massachusetts.

He was serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd, who’d been dating the sister of his fiancée. And just last week, he was found NOT guilty of a separate double murder in 2012.

*Tyra Banks is coming back for a sequel to her 2000 original movie, Life-Size, for “Life-Size 2” about a doll that came to life and became good pals with her owner, played by a then-pre-teen Lindsay Lohan.

According to a press release for Life-Size 2, “In the sequel, everyone’s favorite doll Eve has grown up. This time, she’s magically awoken to help a young woman learn to live and love again, and along the way, Eve herself will experience the ups and downs of real life in a fun, edgy, modern Christmas movie.”

The holiday-themed flick is set for a December 2018 release. No word on if Lohan will be back for the sequel.