Do You Eat Food That Has Expired?

Yesterday we were all together and Geoff picked up a thing of Sweedish Fish that had expired 8 months ago! He took one out, had Lauren and I look at it. Told us it, quote, “looked and felt good” and then he ate it!

I mean seriously! Eight months old!

I am probably the messiest person in this room and I was like, WHAT!

Yeah, he didn’t even care. Would have done it again!

So we started talking about what did you eat and how old was it?

Here’s a small list:

Soy Sauce: 3 years old

Syrup: Six years old

Milk: Three Weeks Old!

What did you eat? How old was it?