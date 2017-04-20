Do You Eat Food That Has Expired?

April 20, 2017 8:05 AM

Yesterday we were all together and Geoff picked up a thing of Sweedish Fish that had expired 8 months ago! He took one out, had Lauren and I look at it.  Told us it, quote, “looked and felt good” and then he ate it!

I mean seriously! Eight months old!

I am probably the messiest person in this room and I was like, WHAT!

Yeah, he didn’t even care. Would have done it again!

So we started talking about what did you eat and how old was it?

Here’s a small list:

Soy Sauce: 3 years old

Syrup: Six years old

Milk: Three Weeks Old!

What did you eat? How old was it?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live