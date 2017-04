It’s time again for summer sports and for kids, it’s serious! More so for the parents than the kids. I have been to a few games, soccer, baseball, football where the parents have gotten in the face of the coach. My¬† friends have quit their coaching jobs because it was so serious.

We had a mom call in from Friendswood and at her son’s game there was a fight, at home plate, with two dads over the 10-year-old giving the coach the finger.

RIGHT!

At 10!

