Houston Is Named The Most Attractive City In Texas!

It is that time of year again, Travel + Leisure has released their annual list of the most attractive cities in America and HOUSTON landed in the top 10 – sitting in the 9th spot. Contrary to what most people think of when they hear the term ‘Most Attractive’ when it comes to cities, they are referring to the people living in each city and not the landmarks or skyscrapers.

Texas was also represented by our neighbors from San Antonio who came in on the 15th spot. Houston is leading Texas and were measured up against cities like Honolulu, Denver, and San Diego.

Here’s the full list:

Honolulu, Hawaii Boulder, Colorado Scottsdale, Arizona Salt Lake City, Utah San Diego, California Nashville, Tennessee Charleston, South Carolina Denver, Colorado Houston, Texas Madison, Wisconsin Alexandria, Virginia Las Vegas, Nevada Savannah, Georgia Norfolk, Virgina San Antonio, Texas

How many of these cities have you visited? Do you agree with the list?