Houston Is Named The Most Attractive City In Texas!

April 20, 2017 10:30 AM
Filed Under: America, Houston, San Antonio, texas

It is that time of year again, Travel + Leisure has released their annual list of the most attractive cities in America and HOUSTON landed in the top 10 – sitting in the 9th spot. Contrary to what most people think of when they hear the term ‘Most Attractive’ when it comes to cities, they are referring to the people living in each city and not the landmarks or skyscrapers.

Texas was also represented by our neighbors from San Antonio who came in on the 15th spot. Houston is leading Texas and were measured up against cities like Honolulu, Denver, and San Diego.

Here’s the full list:

  1. Honolulu, Hawaii
  2. Boulder, Colorado
  3. Scottsdale, Arizona
  4. Salt Lake City, Utah
  5. San Diego, California
  6. Nashville, Tennessee
  7. Charleston, South Carolina
  8. Denver, Colorado
  9. Houston, Texas
  10. Madison, Wisconsin
  11. Alexandria, Virginia
  12. Las Vegas, Nevada
  13. Savannah, Georgia
  14. Norfolk, Virgina
  15. San Antonio, Texas

How many of these cities have you visited? Do you agree with the list?

