[Video] April The Giraffe Wins The Internet Again By Kicking Vet In Privates

For the last couple of months, the eyes of the world were fixed on the Animal Adventure Park in New York waiting of April The Giraffe’s baby! The YouTube channel streamed LIVE hoping to capture the moment of arrival.

Although it seemed like it would never happen, April gave birth this past weekend and it seemed like she was just about to lose the spotlight. Wrong. A new video surfaced the internet showing how April is protecting her baby at all cost, she was so overprotective that she kicked her vet in the privates, luckily it wasn’t as bad as it could’ve been!

Did anyone laugh as hard as I did?