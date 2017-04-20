[Video] April The Giraffe Wins The Internet Again By Kicking Vet In Privates

April 20, 2017 1:39 PM
Filed Under: April, Giraffe, New York, video, viral

For the last couple of months, the eyes of the world were fixed on the Animal Adventure Park in New York waiting of April The Giraffe’s baby! The YouTube channel streamed LIVE hoping to capture the moment of arrival.

Although it seemed like it would never happen, April gave birth this past weekend and it seemed like she was just about to lose the spotlight. Wrong. A new video surfaced the internet showing how April is protecting her baby at all cost, she was so overprotective that she kicked her vet in the privates, luckily it wasn’t as bad as it could’ve been!

Did anyone laugh as hard as I did?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live