[Video] Bill Nye ‘The Science Guy’ Joins & Annoys TODAY Show Hosts

Over the course of the last years, Bill Nye ‘The Science Guy’ has graced the world, particularly school kids, with his scientific knowledge. His educational shows are typically filled with fun experiments, random facts, and quirky jokes making learning fun for everyone watching at school or at home.

This week, a video has gone viral showing everyone’s favorite science guy joining the cast of the TODAY show for a very fun fact filled segment due to Earth Day coming up this Saturday and the hosts were just not having it.

Watch as Bill Nye goes a little too in depth with his scientific reasoning, enough to go over the allowed talk time per segment, and drive host Kathie Lee Gifford to deliver a very animated display of annoyance on LIVE television.

Do you think their reaction was rude or justified?