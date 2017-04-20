WATCH: Are The Texans Picking Another QB Bust?

The Texans just never can get a good QB! 2002 first-overall pick, and noted draft bust, David Carr (remember him?) faced Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes, who could be the Texans first-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft, in a throwing contest. And Carr did better than Mahomes!!!

62 mph?! QB Prospect @PatrickMahomes5 goes head-to-head in a speed-throwing contest with @davidcarr8. A post shared by NFL (@nfl) on Apr 18, 2017 at 8:03pm PDT

Not to blow this out of proportion, but this can’t be good. Yes, it was a “speed-throwing” contest, according to NFL Network, and Mahomes clearly has the more powerful throws. But should we be concerned that he overthrows the target wildly from all over the place! Will the Texans ever get a good QB?