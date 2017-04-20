WATCH: New United Ad With “Spokesman” Matt Damon

The Jimmy Kimmel – Matt Damon “feud” continued last night, thanks to United Airlines.

“United has been trying to stay out of the spotlight this week, but they started running a new commercial today,” Jimmy said. “I think they may have to get rid of their celebrity spokesman.”

Then it’s Damon’s voice over video of pleasant scenes on a United flight. From Yahoo!:

“We’re United Airlines. We work hard to get you safely to your destination and that’s why we,” Damon said before pausing and changing his tone. “You know what?” Damon continued. “No, no, I can’t do this anymore, because I know what it’s like to get bumped. Trust me, I’ve been getting bumped from Jimmy’s show for the past eight years and it takes a toll. We’re people, damnit, and we deserve to be treated with dignity, not told night after night, ‘Oh, there’s somebody more important so take a hike.’ No, it’s time to stand up.”