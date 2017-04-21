Dr. Pepper Surprises Student With 6-Foot Tall Dr. Pepper Fountain

Kansas State University student Clair Daniels loves Dr. Pepper. Not a person, but the soda. So much so she was getting worried about her budget being used too much on the drink. In December she tweeted out that she needs another alternative, like a fountain with continuous flow of caffeine.

I really just need to have a Dr Pepper fountain installed in my house. That would probably be cheaper than how much I spend on it currently😂 — Claire Daniels (@MsClaireDaniels) December 17, 2016

Well, Dr. Pepper delivered by showing up at her house and put in a six-foot maroon Dr. Pepper Fountain on her front yard. The decoration can hold up to five gallons of her favorite drink.

“It’s really crazy,” Daniels told the Wichita Eagle. “I am still kind of in awe…It was just kind of a joke tweet, but here we are. I think it’s awesome. I’m really excited. It’s kind of crazy to think one tweet could make this happen.”

She can’t drink out of the fountain, though, so Dr. Pepper also gave her 1,2000 cans for her to drink. She says she throws down two or three cans a day.

Dr. Pepper sent a camera crew as well to document the whole thing so they could feature it in a marketing campaign in the future.