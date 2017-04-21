Hooters Set To Alter Their Iconic Uniforms; See The Changes

Lauren Kelly April 21, 2017 8:35 AM By Lauren Kelly
Filed Under: changing, Family, friendly, hooters, outfits, Pictures, uniforms, video

When you think of Hooters restaurants…do the words “family friendly” come to mind? Yeah, probablllyyyyyy not…

But the company is opening more than 30 new locations and they plan on giving their iconic Hooters uniform a bit of makeover.

According to Neil Bailey, the president of Hooters Asia, he wants the new stores in the region to have a “family restaurant experience.” The term “Hooters Girl” has long been associated with skimpy tops and short skirts, but they might look a little different in Asia. In the Jakarta outlet for example, the company is working on a new uniform that will feature longer skirts, higher necklines and thicker stockings.

 

 

SOURCE

More from Lauren Kelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live