People Who Drink Diet Soda More At Risk Of Having A Stroke

I’m not gonna lie, I drink Diet Coke for breakfast sometimes. I know it’s not the best way to start the day, but it’s just nice for me to have a DC instead of coffee sometimes. Well news flash, Diet Coke is not good for you.

According to a new study, people who drink diet sodas daily have three times the risk of stroke and dementia compared to people who drink one less than once a week.

While the findings do not prove that diet drinks damage brains, they support other studies that show people who drink them frequently tend to have poorer health.

The researchers, led by Matthew Pase of the Boston University School of Medicine and colleagues, studied more than 4,000 people for their report, published in the journal Stroke.

