[Video] Barista Loses It Over Unicorn Frappucino

Starbucks Unicorn Frappucino is all over instagram right now! EVERYONE IS ORDERING THEM. Apparently, they are really tough to make and driving the Baristas crazy! Case and point the kid above who is losing it on Snapchat over the drink!

Just how popular are they? One barista commented on Reddit that he got off work at 7 and they had sold over 400!

If you haven’t tried it yet? They are only selling it through Sunday!

However, if they run out of the ingredients, they are gonna have to tell you “No”.