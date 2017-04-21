[Video] Barista Loses It Over Unicorn Frappucino

April 21, 2017 6:07 AM
Filed Under: Barista loses it, Unicorn Frappucino

Starbucks Unicorn Frappucino is all over instagram right now! EVERYONE IS ORDERING THEM. Apparently, they are really tough to make and driving the Baristas crazy! Case and point the kid above who is losing it on Snapchat over the drink!

Just how popular are they? One barista commented on Reddit that he got off work at 7 and they had sold over 400!

If you haven’t tried it yet? They are only selling it through Sunday!

However, if they  run out of the ingredients, they are gonna have to tell you “No”.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live