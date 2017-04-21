Why You Should Care About The New Texans Schedule

April 21, 2017 8:20 AM
Filed Under: NFL, Sports, Texans, The Morning MIX

 

Where? Why should you watch?
Hall of Fame Game

Wed, Aug 9

@ Carolina 6:30 PM

 It’s the preseason, so you shouldn’t. But at least it’s the first time you can see the team play in 2017.
Preseason Week 2

Sat, Aug 19

vs New England 7 PM

 The Texans actually play the Patriots (who won the Super Bowl last year) during the regular season, but this is game is actually in Houston.
Preseason Week 3

Sat, Aug 26

@ New Orleans 7 PM

 Ummmm, because you can use it as an excuse to travel to New Orleans??
Preseason Week 4

Thu, Aug 31

vs Dallas 7 PM

 Don’t watch on TV. Go to this game so you can boo people from Dallas…or worse, Houstonians that root for the Cowboys.
Week 1

Sun, Sep 10

vs Jacksonville 12 PM

 Because it’s the first game that actually counts!!! And since the Jaguars are terrible, the Texans will win!
Week 2

Thu, Sep 14

@ Cincinnati 7:25 PM

 The Bengals are a good team (sort of) plus it’s the first Thursday Night Football game of the year! Texans will play in 3 prime time games this year.
Week 3

Sun, Sep 24

@ New England 12 PM

 The Patriots won the Super Bowl and Tom Brady got his jersey stolen here in Houston. He’s also handsome! But you might get sad seeing a good quarterback (our QBs stink).
Week 4

Sun, Oct 1

vs Tennessee 12 PM

 Don’t ever forget this is the team that was stolen from us. Boooo! Titans will actually be pretty good this year. This is the first of 3 straight home games.
Week 5

Sun, Oct 8

vs Kansas City 7:30 PM

 Texans are the Sunday Night Football game! Can the Texans get revenge for the playoffs 2 years ago? Nevermind, who cares about 2 years ago!
Week 6

Sun, Oct 15

vs Cleveland 12 PM

 DO. NOT. WATCH. THIS. GAME. Cleveland is terrible! But if you want to boo Brock Osweiler some more, he will probably be the Browns QB.
Week 8

Sun, Oct 29

@ Seattle 3:05 PM

 The Texans will have a week off before travelling to Seattle. This is when the season REALLY begins. Seahawks QB Russell Wilson is married to Ciara.
Week 9

Sun, Nov 5

vs Indianapolis 12 PM

 

 Texans and Colts is a great rivalry. Since this game is in Houston, the Texans will win. They will then lose in Indy.
Week 10

Sun, Nov 12

@ Los Angeles 3:05 PM

 This was the first of two teams that LA stole from another city. Boo this team. Plus the Texans should easily beat them.
Week 11

Sun, Nov 19

vs Arizona 12 PM

 

 The Cardinals and Texans should be a top tier game. Lots of people are going to be watching it.
Week 12

Mon, Nov 27

@ Baltimore 7:30 PM

 The last scheduled prime time game for the Texans. Hopefully, the Texans will have worked off their turkey dinners from Thanksgiving.
Week 13

Sun, Dec 3

@ Tennessee 12 PM

 Meh. You got me. I don’t know why you’d watch this game. Maybe travel to Nashville? But it’s gonna cold.
Week 14

Sun, Dec 10

vs San Francisco 12 PM

 Who knows who will be good by this point of the season, but SF is going to be awful. So the Texans will win. That’s important in December.
Week 15

Sun, Dec 17

@ Jacksonville 12 PM

 ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Week 16

Mon, Dec 25

vs Pittsburgh 3:30 PM

 After getting up WAY TOO EARLY to watch your kids open Christmas presents, enjoy an early Texans game before you collapse of exhaustion.
Week 17

Sun, Dec 31

@ Indianapolis 12 PM

 This might be a must win game for the Texans if they want to make the playoffs. You’ll be sick of football by now.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live