Why You Should Care About The New Texans Schedule

|Where?
|Why should you watch?
|Hall of Fame Game
Wed, Aug 9
@ Carolina 6:30 PM
|It’s the preseason, so you shouldn’t. But at least it’s the first time you can see the team play in 2017.
|Preseason Week 2
Sat, Aug 19
vs New England 7 PM
|The Texans actually play the Patriots (who won the Super Bowl last year) during the regular season, but this is game is actually in Houston.
|Preseason Week 3
Sat, Aug 26
@ New Orleans 7 PM
|Ummmm, because you can use it as an excuse to travel to New Orleans??
|Preseason Week 4
Thu, Aug 31
vs Dallas 7 PM
|Don’t watch on TV. Go to this game so you can boo people from Dallas…or worse, Houstonians that root for the Cowboys.
|Week 1
Sun, Sep 10
vs Jacksonville 12 PM
|Because it’s the first game that actually counts!!! And since the Jaguars are terrible, the Texans will win!
|Week 2
Thu, Sep 14
@ Cincinnati 7:25 PM
|The Bengals are a good team (sort of) plus it’s the first Thursday Night Football game of the year! Texans will play in 3 prime time games this year.
|Week 3
Sun, Sep 24
@ New England 12 PM
|The Patriots won the Super Bowl and Tom Brady got his jersey stolen here in Houston. He’s also handsome! But you might get sad seeing a good quarterback (our QBs stink).
|Week 4
Sun, Oct 1
vs Tennessee 12 PM
|Don’t ever forget this is the team that was stolen from us. Boooo! Titans will actually be pretty good this year. This is the first of 3 straight home games.
|Week 5
Sun, Oct 8
vs Kansas City 7:30 PM
|Texans are the Sunday Night Football game! Can the Texans get revenge for the playoffs 2 years ago? Nevermind, who cares about 2 years ago!
|Week 6
Sun, Oct 15
vs Cleveland 12 PM
|DO. NOT. WATCH. THIS. GAME. Cleveland is terrible! But if you want to boo Brock Osweiler some more, he will probably be the Browns QB.
|Week 8
Sun, Oct 29
@ Seattle 3:05 PM
|The Texans will have a week off before travelling to Seattle. This is when the season REALLY begins. Seahawks QB Russell Wilson is married to Ciara.
|Week 9
Sun, Nov 5
vs Indianapolis 12 PM
|Texans and Colts is a great rivalry. Since this game is in Houston, the Texans will win. They will then lose in Indy.
|Week 10
Sun, Nov 12
@ Los Angeles 3:05 PM
|This was the first of two teams that LA stole from another city. Boo this team. Plus the Texans should easily beat them.
|Week 11
Sun, Nov 19
vs Arizona 12 PM
|The Cardinals and Texans should be a top tier game. Lots of people are going to be watching it.
|Week 12
Mon, Nov 27
@ Baltimore 7:30 PM
|The last scheduled prime time game for the Texans. Hopefully, the Texans will have worked off their turkey dinners from Thanksgiving.
|Week 13
Sun, Dec 3
@ Tennessee 12 PM
|Meh. You got me. I don’t know why you’d watch this game. Maybe travel to Nashville? But it’s gonna cold.
|Week 14
Sun, Dec 10
vs San Francisco 12 PM
|Who knows who will be good by this point of the season, but SF is going to be awful. So the Texans will win. That’s important in December.
|Week 15
Sun, Dec 17
@ Jacksonville 12 PM
|¯\_(ツ)_/¯
|Week 16
Mon, Dec 25
vs Pittsburgh 3:30 PM
|After getting up WAY TOO EARLY to watch your kids open Christmas presents, enjoy an early Texans game before you collapse of exhaustion.
|Week 17
Sun, Dec 31
@ Indianapolis 12 PM
|This might be a must win game for the Texans if they want to make the playoffs. You’ll be sick of football by now.