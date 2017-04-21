Why You Should Care About The New Texans Schedule

Where? Why should you watch?

Hall of Fame Game Wed, Aug 9 @ Carolina 6:30 PM It’s the preseason, so you shouldn’t. But at least it’s the first time you can see the team play in 2017.

Preseason Week 2 Sat, Aug 19 vs New England 7 PM The Texans actually play the Patriots (who won the Super Bowl last year) during the regular season, but this is game is actually in Houston.

Preseason Week 3 Sat, Aug 26 @ New Orleans 7 PM Ummmm, because you can use it as an excuse to travel to New Orleans??

Preseason Week 4 Thu, Aug 31 vs Dallas 7 PM Don’t watch on TV. Go to this game so you can boo people from Dallas…or worse, Houstonians that root for the Cowboys.

Week 1 Sun, Sep 10 vs Jacksonville 12 PM Because it’s the first game that actually counts!!! And since the Jaguars are terrible, the Texans will win!

Week 2 Thu, Sep 14 @ Cincinnati 7:25 PM The Bengals are a good team (sort of) plus it’s the first Thursday Night Football game of the year! Texans will play in 3 prime time games this year.

Week 3 Sun, Sep 24 @ New England 12 PM The Patriots won the Super Bowl and Tom Brady got his jersey stolen here in Houston. He’s also handsome! But you might get sad seeing a good quarterback (our QBs stink).

Week 4 Sun, Oct 1 vs Tennessee 12 PM Don’t ever forget this is the team that was stolen from us. Boooo! Titans will actually be pretty good this year. This is the first of 3 straight home games.

Week 5 Sun, Oct 8 vs Kansas City 7:30 PM Texans are the Sunday Night Football game! Can the Texans get revenge for the playoffs 2 years ago? Nevermind, who cares about 2 years ago!

Week 6 Sun, Oct 15 vs Cleveland 12 PM DO. NOT. WATCH. THIS. GAME. Cleveland is terrible! But if you want to boo Brock Osweiler some more, he will probably be the Browns QB.

Week 8 Sun, Oct 29 @ Seattle 3:05 PM The Texans will have a week off before travelling to Seattle. This is when the season REALLY begins. Seahawks QB Russell Wilson is married to Ciara.

Week 9 Sun, Nov 5 vs Indianapolis 12 PM Texans and Colts is a great rivalry. Since this game is in Houston, the Texans will win. They will then lose in Indy.

Week 10 Sun, Nov 12 @ Los Angeles 3:05 PM This was the first of two teams that LA stole from another city. Boo this team. Plus the Texans should easily beat them.

Week 11 Sun, Nov 19 vs Arizona 12 PM The Cardinals and Texans should be a top tier game. Lots of people are going to be watching it.

Week 12 Mon, Nov 27 @ Baltimore 7:30 PM The last scheduled prime time game for the Texans. Hopefully, the Texans will have worked off their turkey dinners from Thanksgiving.

Week 13 Sun, Dec 3 @ Tennessee 12 PM Meh. You got me. I don’t know why you’d watch this game. Maybe travel to Nashville? But it’s gonna cold.

Week 14 Sun, Dec 10 vs San Francisco 12 PM Who knows who will be good by this point of the season, but SF is going to be awful. So the Texans will win. That’s important in December.

Week 15 Sun, Dec 17 @ Jacksonville 12 PM ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Week 16 Mon, Dec 25 vs Pittsburgh 3:30 PM After getting up WAY TOO EARLY to watch your kids open Christmas presents, enjoy an early Texans game before you collapse of exhaustion.