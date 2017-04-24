96-Second News: Caitlyn Jenner On 20/20; Erin Moran of ‘Happy Days’ Passed Away

*Caitlyn Jenner was on “20/20” with Diane Sawyer on Friday night, and a few highlights from the interview included: that she doesn’t want to be asked about her gender reassignment surgery; that even when she was Bruce she wanted to be buried dressed as a woman; and that she doesn’t regret her “Vanity Fair” cover photo.

Caitlyn talks about the surgery in her new memoir, and that’s the book she was promoting in the interview.

*Happy Days star Erin Moran was found unresponsive at her Harrison County, Indiana home on Saturday, and authorities who responded to a 911 call to the home pronounced her dead at the scene. She was 56.

“An autopsy is pending,” the Harrison County sheriff’s department told the Associated Press in a statement. She lived with her second husband, Steve Fleischmann.

She also played Joanie Cunningham on Joanie Loves Chachi alongside Scott Baio.

*”The Fate of the Furious” held onto the top spot at the box office this weekend, raking in almost another $39 million in the U.S. It had the biggest opening in HISTORY last weekend when it made $533 million globally. It’ll cross the $1 BILLION mark this week.

Meanwhile, the new Christian Bale movie “The Promise” bombed though. It cost almost $100 million to make, and only brought in $4.1 million in the U.S.

1. “The Fate of the Furious”, $38.7 million. Up to $163.6 million in the U.S. in its 2nd week.

2. “The Boss Baby”, $12.8 million. Up to $137 million in its 4th week.

3. “Beauty and the Beast”, $10 million. Up to $471.1 million in its 6th week.

4. “Born in China”, $5.1 million.

5. “Going in Style”, $5 million. Up to $31.8 million in its 3rd week.

*Passengers on a Delta flight from Tampa to Los Angeles were treated to a live KENNY G performance on Saturday.

The flight crew was raising money for the American Cancer Society, and he promised to play his saxophone if passengers helped hit their goal of $2,000. Apparently, there were enough smooth jazz fans on board to get it done.

*April the giraffe’s webcam is coming back everyone!

In a new post on New York’s Animal Adventure Park’s Facebook page, “The Giraffe Cam is not gone forever! This week we will announce viewing day/times for you to check in and watch progress! This schedule will continue until noted differently.”

The livestream that had millions glued to their screens as they waited for the giraffe to give birth was taken down on Friday, April 21, six days after April delivered her boy calf.

According to the Associated Press, though the owners of the for-profit zoo can’t say exactly how much money they’ve made since April’s pregnancy first captured the imagination of animal lovers across the globe, the amount is likely somewhere in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

*Rihanna is getting some backlash after she Photoshopped Queen Elizabeth‘s head onto her body to celebrate the Queen’s 91st birthday.

RiRi posted 4 pictures of the Queen’s face superimposed onto some of her most fashionable outfits, and obviously some people didn’t find the posts funny. One user wrote: “Its rude you know. This is not funny. She’s someone’s grandma. Imagine if its yours.”

*Happy birthday Kelly Clarkson! She turns 35 today, and over the weekend she woke up Friday to a birthday scavenger hunt with a Scrabble-style puzzle finale. Once she unscrambled the letters, she read “Pack your bags … wait, what? We’re going on a girls’ trip, but we’re not telling you where yet!” a friend responded.

Also happy birthday to Tyson Ritter is 33 who is the lead singer of The All American Rejects. Barbra Streisand who is 75 and Shirley MacLaine is 83

*”Dancing with the Stars” at 8:00 p.m. on ABC. Nick Carter from the Backstreet Boys is tonight’s guest judge, as the couples dance to songs from boy bands and girl groups.

*Kansas State University student Clair Daniels loves Dr. Pepper, so much so that she was getting worried about her budget being used too much on the soda. In December she tweeted out that she needs another alternative, like a fountain with continuous flow of caffeine.

Well, Dr. Pepper showed up at her house and put in a six-foot maroon Dr. Pepper Fountain on her front yard.

She can’t drink out of the fountain, though, so Dr. Pepper also gave her 1,2000 cans for her to drink. She says she throws down two or three cans a day.