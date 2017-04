By Robyn Collins

On Friday night (April 21) in Los Angeles, Ryan Adams joined John Mayer onstage for a surprise performance of Adams’ classic Heartbreaker track “Come Pick Me Up”.

Mayer sang the second chorus and provided backing vocals throughout the performance. Whenever Adams went into a harmonica solo, Mayer would match him with a guitar jam.

Check out some fan footage below.