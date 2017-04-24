[Video] American Airline Employee Got Into A Fight With A Passenger!

This all happened on a flight from San Francisco to Dallas on Friday night. There was a woman who tried to get on the plane with her two young kids and the stroller but the stroller didn’t fit down the aisle so a male flight attendant took it away from her. This is where things went south, the guy HIT her in the face with the stroller and almost hit the baby. It appears to have been an accident.

The woman then started crying, you can see that in the video because everyone started filming and passenger jumped in and started asking for the guys name and that is when the flight attendant came back on the plane and he and that passenger got very close to get into a fight. The pilot came out and broke things up.

American Airlines has apologized and the flight attendant has been suspended.