96-Second News: Discounts At Tonight’s Rockets Game; Why Chris Pratt Won’t Take A Pic With You;

*If you’re a fan of Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt, don’t be upset if you meet him and he won’t take a picture with you.

In a new interview with “Cigar Aficionado“, Chris said, “If I go out and want to do normal things, I have to be comfortable disappointing people. So, I just don’t take pictures with people. Because that’s not about enjoying the moment, it’s about stealing the moment to brag about later. So, I say, ‘Would you settle for a handshake?’ And then they take the picture anyway.”

*81-year-old Burt Reynolds just did an interview with Katie Couric to promote his new movie called “Dog Years“, with Ariel Winter who you know from “Modern Family“. He told Katie quote, “I’m going to keep working until they shoot me and take me off and bury me. And I hope they film it.”

His character is an aging actor with a life story similar to his own.

*The Houston Rockets need us tonight Red Nation! If they beat the Thunder tonight, they can close out the series in Game 5 of the playoffs.

The doors at the Toyota Center will open early at 5:30p for the 7 p.m. tip off. And for fans who arrive early, you will be able to purchase $1 concessions, such as beer, soft drinks, hot dogs and nachos until 6:30 p.m.

Before the game, former Rocket’s player Vernon Maxwell will take the court to get fans fired up and ready to cheer on the Rockets, and there will also be surprise appearances from popular local musicians to perform before the team takes the court.

*Dancing With The Stars last night was Boyband night…Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys was a guest judge and he did a great job. If you don’t recall, he competed on a previous season.

Each couple did their own dance, but then were also split up into Team Girl Group: Simone Biles, Normani Kordei, Nancy Kerrigan, Heather Morris, along with their male partners who all danced to a medley of “My Boyfriend’s Back” by The Chiffons, “No Scrubs” by TLC and “BO$$” by Fifth Harmony.

And then there was Team Boyband: Rashad Jennings, Bonner Bolton, Nick Viall & their partners who danced to a medley of “Dancing Machine” by Jackson 5, “You Got It (The Right Stuff)” by New Kids on the Block and “Best Song Ever” by One Direction.

After a PERFECT score, Heather Morris and Maks got sent home, shockingly! I will brag a minute though- I got a retweet from the official DWTS twitter page. Freaked out a bit.

*Elton John had to cancel all of his concert dates through May after a terrifying health scare.

His rep said in a statement, “During a recent, successful tour of South America, Elton contracted a harmful and unusual bacterial infection. During his return flight home from Santiago, Chile, he became violently ill. Upon returning to the UK, Elton’s doctors admitted him to [the] hospital, where he underwent immediate treatment to remove the infection.”

John was released from the hospital on Saturday, and is now “comfortably resting at home” following two days in intensive care and an extended hospital stay. He is expected to make a full and complete recovery.”

*Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams and his wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, are divorcing after nearly five years of marriage.

TMZ reports the couple made the decision to part ways, although the reason behind their split remains unclear. Williams, 35, and Drake-Lee tied the knot in September 2012.

*The house that Lady Gaga stayed in while performing at Coachella was a $12 million Mediterranean desert mansion. Not bad huh?

Gaga’s Air BNB mansion was a 7 bedroom 5 bath home in Rancho Mirage, and the place was a massive 9,500 square feet. Along with a pool and spa, the crib had a fitness room, 2 formal living rooms, an outdoor dining gazebo and 3 fire pits.

Pricetag? $10k per night.

*Starbucks baristas are not going to like this news…someone figured out how to now make unicorn LEMONADE to go along with the Unicorn Frappuccino.

A user on Reddit shared a picture of a multi-colored drink that uses the pink and blue powders from the Unicorn Frappuccino to create an ombre-styled lemonade. The user — a barista — said she came up with it with coworkers.

According to her, “it’s really yummy if you like sour.”