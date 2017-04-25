Get “Fresh Prince” “Full House” “Friends” Fonts Now

Ever wish you could write a fun little note to your friends and have it look exactly Beverly Hills 90210, Friends, Buffy? Well, now you can.

Ceros has cobbled together fonts that are available from around the internet for some of your favorite shows.

A lot of the fonts are free for personal use, some cost a few bucks ($35 for complete open usage) but they are all fantastic and nostalgic.

Here is the list of all the fonts you can get:

Seinfeld

Friends

Law & Order

Buffy

Fasier

Full House

The Simpsons

Twin Peaks

Dawson’s Creek

Family Matters

The X Files

Rugrats

Fresh Prince

Baywatch

Are You Afraid of the Dark

Beverly Hills 90210

Now it’s time to go fool around on photoshop for the rest of the day.