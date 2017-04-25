Get “Fresh Prince” “Full House” “Friends” Fonts Now

Ever wish you could write a fun little note to your friends and have it look exactly Beverly Hills 90210, Friends, Buffy? Well, now you can.
Ceros has cobbled together fonts that are available from around the internet for some of your favorite shows.
A lot of the fonts are free for personal use, some cost a few bucks ($35 for complete open usage) but they are all fantastic and nostalgic.
Here is the list of all the fonts you can get:
Seinfeld
Friends
Law & Order
Buffy
Fasier
Full House
The Simpsons
Twin Peaks
Dawson’s Creek
Family Matters
The X Files
Rugrats
Fresh Prince
Baywatch
Are You Afraid of the Dark
Beverly Hills 90210
Now it’s time to go fool around on photoshop for the rest of the day.