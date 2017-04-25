Plus-Size Model Sends Powerful Message By Posing In Swimwear

Alex LaRosa, a plus-size model in New York City, is a community organizer who shared an image from her test shoot with photographer Lucas Jones. Alongside the April 18 photo on her Instagram channel, she included an important message about body image:

“‘She can have a tummy and still look yummy’ is literally the only appropriate caption for this photo!” she captioned the shot. “I am so in love with all my pics from my recent shoot, but I just had to share this completely unedited photo of all this fat black girl magic!”

From People:

LaRosa is an advocate for body positivity and aims to spread acceptance and awareness of women of all shapes and sizes via her social media platform. “It is always my intention to make the Internet a slightly safer space for plus-size women,” she tells Yahoo Style. “I hope my post inspires those who struggle loving their bodies, and I hope it helps to normalize bodies like mine. People of every shape, size, and color deserve to be represented in the media. I’m hoping that we see more #VisuallyPlusSize models in campaigns, on runways, and in magazines.”