Teenager Dies After Being Refused Lung Transplant Because He Smoked Marijuana

This is a sad story no matter where you stand on drug use.

A Salt Lake City teenager was denied a lung transplant because he had traces of marijuana in his system. He died after failed surgery. From Yahoo!:

Riley Hancey, 19, needed a double lung transplant after a battle with a heavy flu led to pneumonia, before he then contracted the rare fatal lung infection in November 2016. Despite being described as a “healthy teen” who enjoyed both winter and summer sports, including cycling and skiing, both of his lungs collapsed ten days after being admitted into hospital. Hancey, who was working in Utah for his brother at a ski resort, needed emergency surgery and was placed on the transplant list by the University of Utah Hospital. But tests showed traces of marijuana in his system, causing the hospital to cancel planned treatment and leaving his parents and three siblings stunned.

Only last week Hancey was expected to make a slow but full recovery and possibly return to his outdoors lifestyle in around a year. Is this the right stand for the hospital to take? What should be done in the future?