[WATCH] The New Personal Mini Helicopter Is Here And Available Soon

The Kitty Hawk Flyer is a single rider personal helicopter of sorts that is completely legal to fly in the USA. It looks more like a giant drone that carries a human, but it also looks like so much fun!

The above video shows the first model of the personal flying device that is specifically designed to fly over water and can be learned “to fly it in minutes.”

We don’t know the price yet, but according to Business Insider, a pre-order of the machine will get you $2,000 off with a $100 deposit.

This seems really really cool, especially if your friends live across from your lake house and are throwing a great dinner party.