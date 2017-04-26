96-Second News: Nordstrom’s New $425 Dirty Jeans; ‘Frozen 2’ Gets Release Date

First off:

Selena Gomez cut her hair!!! It looks so good too!

*Nordstrom is selling yet another questionable item online in the men’s fashion department…

For $425, you can own a pair of jeans with fake dirt on them. Yes that’s right, FAKE DIRTY JEANS.

The department says “The five-pocket, button-fly dirty denim pants — dubbed PRPS Barracuda straight-legged jeans — are “heavily distressed” and “embody rugged, Americana workwear that’s seen some hard-working action with a crackled, caked-on muddy coating that shows you’re not afraid to get down and dirty.”

*Speaking of ridiculous fashion trends, yesterday Top Shop introduced a new trend and I am thoroughly confused by it…

I present to you: MOTO Clear Plastic Straight Leg Jeans. Yes, they look exactly like what you’d picture them to look like.

To reiterate, these are jeans that are made of plastic. People’s reactions have basically been, “Um what?” and “delete this.”

They are on sale online for $100.

*‘Bachelor’ alum Chris Soules is in big trouble after being arrested for allegedly fleeing the scene of a fatal car accident in his hometown of Iowa on Monday, April 24.

A spokesperson for Chris told People Magazine, “Chris Soules was involved in an accident Monday evening in a rural part of Iowa near his home. He was devastated to learn that Kenneth Mosher, the other person in the accident, passed away,” Tuesday, April 25. “His thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Mosher’s family.”

As previously reported, Soules’ pickup rear-ended a tractor trailer near Aurora and the vehicles landed in a ditch, but he allegedly left the scene and was later arrested at 1:16 a.m. at his home in Arlington.

According to TMZ, Soules was released after posting $10,000 bail on Tuesday, adding that the reality star was not charged with driving under the influence despite police claiming that Soules was allegedly in possession of alcoholic beverage containers at the time of the crash.

*RED NATION came through last night! The Houston Rockets won their first round series with a 105-99 win in Game 5.

The next game will be on May 1st against either the Spurs or Grizzlies.

*Dale Earnhardt Jr. is set to retire from the NASCAR Cup Series at the end of the 2017 season.

The professional race car driver, 42, who has earned 14 consecutive NASCAR Sprint Most Popular Driver awards since 2003, began his career at the age of 24 in 1999. He has won 26 times in 603 starts, including Daytona 500 victories in 2004 and 2014 and championships in 1998 and 1999.

Hendrick Motorsports has yet to announce a replacement for Earnhardt.

*Beyoncé launched a new “Formation” scholarship for young women in honor of the one-year anniversary of her Lemonade visual album release.

A statement read, Formation Scholars awards for the 2017-2018 academic year are to encourage and support young women who are unafraid to think outside the box and are bold, creative, conscious and confident.”

Beyonce will award scholarships to four incoming college students or current undergraduate and grad students who are pursuing degrees in creative arts, music, literature or African-American studies.

*Heyyyy “Frozen” fans!

Actress Kristen Bell (who plays Princess Anna) tweeted the exciting announcement revealing that the movie’s sequel, “Frozen 2,” now has a release date.

It’ll be out Nov. 27, 2019!

Bell will once again be joined by Idina Menzel, 45, who voiced her big sister Elsa.