Kylie Jenner Was At The Houston Rockets Game Last Night

Looks like Kylie Jenner has officially moved on from her ex boyfriend Tyga, after she was spotted sitting court-side at last night’s Houston Rockets playoff game with rumored new flame, H-Town rapper, Travis Scott.

According to the Chronicle, “Jenner and Scott looked plenty cozy as they walked into Toyota Center together and sat next to each other during the Rockets’ Game 5 win over the Thunder on Tuesday night. They were in good company, too, with noted attorney Rusty Hardin and former Houston Texans star Andre Johnson sitting nearby. Last year, Khloe Kardashian – Kylie’s older sister – was a frequent guest at Rockets game as she briefly dated Rockets star James Harden.”

The Chron went on to say, “the 24-year-old Scott, who went to Elkins High School and is a former Rockets ballboy, performed on the court before Tuesday night’s Rockets-Thunder game.”