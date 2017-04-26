Kylie Jenner Was At The Houston Rockets Game Last Night

Lauren Kelly April 26, 2017 10:59 AM By Lauren Kelly
Filed Under: Basketball, Boyfriend, game, Houston, Kylie Jenner, Playoffs, Rockets, Travis Scott

Looks like Kylie Jenner has officially moved on from her ex boyfriend Tyga, after she was spotted sitting court-side at last night’s Houston Rockets playoff game with rumored new flame, H-Town rapper, Travis Scott.

According to the Chronicle, “Jenner and Scott looked plenty cozy as they walked into Toyota Center together and sat next to each other during the Rockets’ Game 5 win over the Thunder on Tuesday night. They were in good company, too, with noted attorney Rusty Hardin and former Houston Texans star Andre Johnson sitting nearby. Last year, Khloe Kardashian – Kylie’s older sister – was a frequent guest at Rockets game as she briefly dated Rockets star James Harden.

The Chron went on to say, “the 24-year-old Scott, who went to Elkins High School and is a former Rockets ballboy, performed on the court before Tuesday night’s Rockets-Thunder game.

gettyimages 673161666 Kylie Jenner Was At The Houston Rockets Game Last Night

(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

gettyimages 673161690 Kylie Jenner Was At The Houston Rockets Game Last Night

(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

More from Lauren Kelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live