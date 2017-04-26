The Starbucks Barista Who Posted That Rant About Unicorn Frappuccinos Is Doing Fine

The Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino got mixed reviews by The Morning Mix (Lauren hated it, Geoff thought it was okay) and now Starbucks employees have washed their purple-stained fingers for the last time, we had to wonder: What happened to the barista who posted that epic rant?

As we talked about last week in 96 Second News, Braden Burson, posted a video tirade on Twitter that lamented his Unicorn Frappuccino-making fate. When the video was taken down, it was unknown whether it was by Burson himself or by Starbucks. Comments on the video speculated on whether or not the teenager would find himself terminated from his job. From The Daily Mail:

A Starbucks spokesperson has confirmed that Burson is not going to be fired, and in fact the chain looks forward to working with Burson in the future on making the barista experience better: “We’ve been thrilled with our customers’ enthusiastic reaction and advocacy for the Unicorn Frappuccino; its fandom has exceeded everyone’s expectations,” a Starbucks spokesperson said in a statement. “Our goal is to ensure that both our customers and partners (employees/baristas) always have a positive experience at Starbucks. While we’ve seen tremendous positive feedback from both customers and partners (employees/baristas) on the Unicorn Frappuccino, we always listen to their feedback to determine what we can improve upon. We’ve reached out to this partner directly to talk about his experience and how to make it better.”

Glad to see Starbucks was able to take his video in stride. But Braden is going to be crushed when he finds out about the Unicorn Lemonade!