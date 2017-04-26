The Texans Are Making Their Draft Picks From Space

The NFL Draft is happening this week. The NFL continues to drag out the event into the weekend, but is looking for ways to make the final day more interesting. The Texans are looking to help! From Pro Football Talk:

The Houston Texans’ picks for the final rounds will be announced from outer space.

Houston is home to the Johnson Space Center, which NASA uses for spaceflight training, research and flight control. Astronauts aboard the International Space Station will announce the picks. There are currently two Americans among the five people on the Space Station: Commander Peggy Whitson and Col. Jack Fischer. Though there has not been an announcement yet on who will read the names of the Texans’ newest players, Whitson is a graduate of Rice University in the city of Houston. Now in her 535th day in space, Whitson has spent more days in space than any previous NASA astronaut.

Football from space! You just got one-upped, every other NFL team!!