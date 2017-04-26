The Wonders Reunited To Perform Their Hit Song ‘That Thing You Do!’

April 26, 2017 7:15 AM
Despite the fact that it was a bomb for Tom Hanks, everyone we know seems to have seen 1996’s That Thing You Do! If that song is already stuck in your head, well, you’re not the only one.

Last night (Tuesday), three-fourths of the Oneders-turned-Wonders (that’s the oh-ned-ers) — heartthrob singer Jimmy Mattingly (Johnathon Schaech), unnamed bass player The Bass Player (Ethan Embry), and drummer Guy “Shades” Patterson (Tom Everett Scott) — reunited at the Roxy in Los Angeles to perform the fastest rising single in the history of the Playtone label, “That Thing You Do!” The gig was a last-minute surprise: Shades teased the unannounced performance on his Twitter with a link to the Goddamn Comedy Jam with Bill Burr. Hopefully no one broke their arm on a parking meter racing to get there.

Why wasn’t Steve Zahn there? No idea. But at least he didn’t leave the band for Cap’n Geech & the Shrimp Shack Shooters.

