This Is Why You Are Always Running Late

April 26, 2017 5:57 AM

We all know someone who is ALWAYS LATE! For us, it’s Lauren Kelly.

 

rr16 21 This Is Why You Are Always Running Late

Lauren Kelly inside Radio Row/Photo Credit: CBS Radio Houston

In fact, she has her own time. It’s called Lauren Kelly time. We aren’t original when it comes to names. Anyway, Science now says it has a reason for your friend’s tardiness.

ONE: you’re multitasking too much! This comes from a study in 2003 where researchers observed subway working in New York. They saw that the travelers who were multitasking were more likely to be late to work.

A solution for this is to set reminders on your phone to keep you on track.

Reason number 2 is that your internal clock doesn’t work! There are a lot of people who can keep track of things in their mind and time in their heads and there are some people who just CAN’T! People with Type A personalities are better than those with Type B personalities.

You can improve on this by trying to guess what time it is a few times a day to work on your internal clock.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live