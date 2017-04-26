Woman Calls The Cops Because Her Man Won’t Buy Her Ice Cream!

I’m not married but I am thinking there comes a time where you are both on each other’s nerves and driving each other crazy! For most of us that doesn’t involve a call to the police but for a couple in Tennessee, it did!

Rhonda Blythe-Dunham and her husband live in Nashville, Tennessee and there were going out to get ice cream on Sunday. But he said he said he tired, he had worked all day, he didn’t want to go.

That set Rhonda OFF! She called the cops and told them that he had hit her in the face!

The cops got to there and she said he hadn’t hit her, she just wanted some ice cream! The cops informed her she was going to be arrested for filing a false police report and that’s when she asked if she could use the restroom.

They were nice enough to let her go and two mins later they heard a loud thud! She had jumped out the window. They did track her down pretty quickly and she got arrested!