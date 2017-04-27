96-Second News: Johnny Depp Is In A Lot Of Debt; And Chocolate Twinkies Are Real!

*Johnny Depp has somehow landed himself in $40 million worth of debt, and he’s blaming his managers who claim Depp was spending money out of control.

He said, quote, “Why didn’t they drop me as a client if I was so out of control? I’ve worked very, very hard for a lot of years and trusted a lot of people, some who’ve clearly let me down. It’s my money. If I want to buy 15,000 cotton balls a day, it’s my thing.”

Johnny is suing his former managers for $25 million. They’re countersuing for $560,000 in unpaid fees, and they want the judge to rule that Johnny’s financial troubles are his own fault.

*Remember a few years ago when Twinkies almost completely went off the market?

They were scarce on grocery store aisles, and almost didn’t make a return but the people spoke up enough and made sure they came back. Well guess what?

For the first time ever, there’s a new line of Twinkies: The Chocolate Cake Twinkies, that are obviously made with…well, chocolate cake.

They are now available in stores nationwide.

*Beyoncé and Jay Z might be moving soon, and rumors have it they’re eyeing a ginormous mansion on top of a secluded hill in Bel Air.

The house is newly remodeled from the ground up, is more than 30,000-square-feet. With 11 bedrooms, four pools and a 15-car garage.

Not to mention all the amenities, which include space for a recording studio, a media room, an in-house spa and separate living quarters for their staff. Page Six the pair put in a $120 million bid for the home.

*Kylie Jenner was in Houston earlier this week…she was spotted sitting court-side at Tuesday night’s Houston Rockets playoff game with rumored new flame, H-Town rapper Travis Scott. (who performed before the game that night)

Last year, Kylie’s older sister Khloe Kardashian was a frequent guest at Rockets game as she briefly dated Rockets star James Harden.”

*Al Pacino star celebrated his 77th birthday on Tuesday with a beach getaway with his 38-year-old girlfriend, Lucila Sola.

Pacino has never been married, but shares 27-year-old daughter with his ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant and 16-year-old twins, with former longtime love Beverly D’Angelo.

Pictures >>> HERE.

*The director of “Silence of the Lambs,” Jonathan Demme, passed away of complications from esophageal cancer. He was 73 years old.

“Silence of the Lambs” won him a Best Director Oscar in 1992, and he also directed “Philadelphia” starring Tom Hanks. His last movie was “Ricki and the Flash”, starring Meryl Streep.

*Two decades and two days ago, Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino lit up the screen in the cult comedy classic “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion.”

And the two ladies recently reunited to honor the movie’s 20th anniversary.

Kudrow, 53, and Sorvino, 49, chatted with Entertainment Weekly about how proud they are of the movie, which tells the story of two underachieving California women who lie about their lives when they attend their 10-year class reunion.

The movie also featured Janeane Garofalo, Alan Cumming, Camryn Manheim and an early performance from Justin Theroux, who plays a dashing but mysterious cowboy.

*SNL is finalizing plans for the end of its 42nd season, announcing Wednesday via Twitter that Haim and Katy Perry will be the final musical guests, performing on May 13 and May 20.

Haim will join host Melissa McCarthy for her fifth time hosting the late-night show in less than six years. Perry will perform a week later on the season finale, hosted by Dwayne Johnson.

*Business Insider reports that Chipotle announced yesterday that it’ll start testing a new Mexican dessert item in select stores next month. It’s made of fried tortillas topped with honey, sugar and cinnamon, served with an apple caramel dipping sauce, a spokesperson said.

While the news about a dessert being added to the menu was announced last October, this is the first time we’re hearing what exactly it will be. The company is said to be testing multiple items, but this is the only one they named in Tuesday’s announcement.

*Two years ago, Will Smith talked about how he wanted to reunite and tour again with DJ Jazzy Jeff. They were hoping to do it last year, but it looks like it’s finally going to happen this summer.

According to sources, for now they only have a few festival gigs lined up in Europe.

Technically, these will be their first full-fledged concerts since 2005, even though they’ve reunited a few times for fun since then. No word on if they’ll come to the US…yet.