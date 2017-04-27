Bill Cosby Is Blind

Once beloved, now despised US comedian Bill Cosby claims he has lost his eyesight as he awaits a trial on sexual misconduct charges in June. From Business Insider:

In an interview with National Newspaper Publisher Association (NNPA) revealed that he lost his eyesight suddenly two years ago. He recalled calling out to his wife Camille telling her: “I can’t see.” Following medical tests, doctors confirmed that his vision could not be repaired. His attorneys had previously claimed that due to his loss of vision he would be unable to identify his accusers.

Cosby is preparing to face a sex abuse trial beginning on June 5th on three charges of felony indecent assault for allegedly drugging and raping Andrea Constand, an employee at Temple University, in 2004. The 79-year-old who has been the focus of a police investigation following a string of sexual assault allegations against him, continued to perform on stage despite his impaired vision.