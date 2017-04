Demi snapped her new tattoo but haters were quick to say it wasn’t an original. That she actually stole it from Cara Delevingne’s which was done by the same tattoo artist.

Here’s what they’re saying she took it from

Everyone should have access to clean water…. Support @drop4drop this World Water Day #W4Water 💧post your own W pics and help spread the message A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Mar 22, 2017 at 3:32am PDT

Here’s Demi’s response:

You can’t get a tattoo these days without someone saying you’ve copied someone or you’re “matching” someone. That’s not the case folks. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) April 26, 2017

