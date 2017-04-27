If You Could Eat One Thing Every Day And Never Gain Weight What Would It Be?

April 27, 2017 6:05 AM
There is a new study that found that fat has gotten a bad name. Here’s what they’re saying out of the University of California. They found that even if you eat butter, cheese and all the other staurated fats, you can avoid the risk of heart disease with 22 min walk each day!

Let’s state the obvious. It is better and healthier NOT to eat a ton and over do it but they are saying that fat isn’t as bad as we once thought it to be.

So it got us thinking. If you could eat one thing every day and never gain weight as a result of it. What would it be?

Sarah Pepper – Pizza but more specifically, Pepperoni, Green Olive, feta cheese dipped in ranch dressing.

 

Geoff Sheen – Chinese but more specifically pan fried dumplings and General Gao’s Chicken

 

Lauren Kelly – Chips and Queso but more specifically the one from Chili’s Skillet Queso including Ground Beef, onions and chilis

What would yours be?

