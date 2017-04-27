[WATCH] Johnny Depp Dresses Up As Capt. Jack Sparrow Surprises Riders On Pirates Of The Caribbean At Disneyland

It is weird to think, but Johnny Depp might be best known as Capt. Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean movies. It is an iconic character, spurned from the ride at Disneyland the movies became such a huge hit that Depp’s likeness was added to the ride.

Well, now Johnny decided to take it one step further, dressing in full regalia and showing up on the ride to surprise riders.

Johnny Depp Is filming on the pirates ride in Disney land!!!! Crazy!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Klc1QyEKzR — Tommy Williams (@Twiller0) April 27, 2017

Life is complete! Just saw Johnny Depp on Pirates of the Caribbean @Disneyland !! #PiratesoftheCaribbean pic.twitter.com/33lLTGmHng — Patricia (@MissLovelyCuppy) April 27, 2017

Depp was on site at Disneyland filming something on property, likely for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which hits theaters May 26th.

Pretty cool moment after waiting in a 90 minute line to ride the ride.