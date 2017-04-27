Parents Recreate Blockbuster Store For Autistic Son

20-year-old Hector Zuniga is an autistic Texas man from Sharyland, Texas who looooooved Blockbuster. It was his favorite video store and sadly it closed, but his parents surprised him by bringing part of it home.

According to KHOU, Hector used to visit the store twice a week since he was 13 just to rent his favorite movies. When his parents were told the store was closing, they thought the news would be devastating to Hector. So, they decided to buy some of the store’s inventory to recreate it at home.

Hector Zuniga Sr. brought his son to the store on its final day Sunday in order to give him closure. When they came home, Hector Jr. was surprised to find a Blockbuster rack stuffed with his favorite DVDs.

“We took him home. We brought my son over (Javier) … and covered his (Hector Jr.) eyes and we tried to bring the effect of Blockbuster as much as possible. My son was pointing at the thing (shelf of movies), and his eyes were big and round. It was almost as if he was afraid to touch it because he thought he was imagining things.”