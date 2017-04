We all dream of the time when we don’t have to go to work. But assuming we DO NOT die at our desks, what would you do? A new survey asked people what they want to do when they retire.

The top 5 answers:

Go on multiple vacations 27% Take on new hobbies 24% Travel the world 20% Learn a new language 12% Visit outer space (the Lance Bass retirement special??) 5%

What would yours be?