When we read the story it got us talking in the studio about what is our age limit. How young or how old would you go?

Sarah – I have only dated younger because, to be honest, I feel like I’m too immature to date older. I feel young at heart so younger or the same age has always worked out best. I think maybe 5-7 years younger is as far as I could go.

Geoff – He and his wife are four years apart.

Lauren – Is down as long as your 21 and can go the bar.