Are These Professions Most Likely To Cheat?

April 28, 2017 7:00 AM

There is a website called Gleeden.com and they are an “extra-marital” website, my guess is like Ashley Madison,  and they did some serious research on which jobs or career paths cheat the most. Although, I don’t think your job has much to do with the fact that you are a cheater, I think you’re gonna cheat you’re gonna cheat but I do believe some jobs offer more flexibility and opportunity to cheat.

Anyway, they interviewed THOUSANDS, of people who were on their site to see what they had in common. Here are the most common professions.

Woman Cheating Careers

  1. Secretary
  2. Lawyer
  3. Nurse
  4. Banker
  5. Sales assistant
  6. Beautician
  7. Teacher
  8. Estate agent
  9. Journalist
  10. Travel agent

Man Cheating Careers

  1. Engineer
  2. Finance executive
  3. Banker
  4. Architect
  5. Entrepreneur
  6. Doctor
  7. Accountant
  8. Lawyer
  9. Artisan
  10. Soldier

