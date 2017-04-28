Everything You Need to Know If You’re Riding Or Watching The BP MS150 This Weekend!

Over 10,000 riders will be taking to the roads this weekend in the BP MS150! Whether your are riding or watching, here is what you need to know.

These are all the maps you need. This is the route map for the riders. Road maps for the spectators. Lunch maps. Fairground maps. La Grange. Finish line maps.

Click here for all the maps.

I will be in La Grange for the jersey judging competition. I am judge. I will also be welcoming riders into Camp St. Mark and camping with the riders. I will send you all out from La Grange on Sunday morning.

Here is what you need to know about the weather directly from the MS Society!

We have been closely monitoring the weather forecast this week with your safety in mind. At this time the ride will commence as scheduled. If anything changes, we will provide updates on www.bpms150.net and via text messages as soon as possible. Please opt in to our text message system. Message and data rates may apply.

If you haven’t picked up your packet today is the final day:

Friday, April 28

Time: 2-8 p.m.

Location: Omni Westside Houston Hotel

Stay hydrated. Look for the Ride Marshals. Know the safety precautions and have a blast! I can tell you first hand the BP MS150 is one of my favorite events in Houston and one of the most inspiring. Enjoy your time! Have a blast!