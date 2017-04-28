Four Tricks That Will Help You Clean (Even If You Don’t Want To)

This is the last weekend of April which means one thing: SPRING CLEANING! Don’t let it get away from you. Here are four tips that will get you motivated to clean. From Business Insider:
-
Break it down to smaller tasks. The idea of cleaning your whole house can be daunting, so break it down into smaller steps. Buy some cleaning supplies one day, clean the counters the next day, sweep the floors day after that, and so on.
-
Set a ten minute alarm. With this, you’re basically making a deal with yourself: even though you don’t like cleaning, you’ll do it anyway for 10 minutes. The idea is that once you’ve already made some progress, it’ll be less tempting to quit. And even if you DO quit, at least you did something.
-
Remember that you don’t have to “feel like cleaning.” According to one psychologist, you don’t need to feel inspired to clean, even though that would be nice. You just to get it done.
-
Hire someone to help. If hiring someone else to help clean makes you feel like you’re lazy or it’s not worth the money, try it once and see. For a lot of people it’s worth cutting back on other expenses so you can afford to pay someone to help.
Good luck!