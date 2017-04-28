Four Tricks That Will Help You Clean (Even If You Don’t Want To)

April 28, 2017 6:25 AM
Filed Under: beatcha, Spring cleaning, The Morning MIX

This is the last weekend of April which means one thing: SPRING CLEANING! Don’t let it get away from you. Here are four tips that will get you motivated to clean. From Business Insider:

  1. Break it down to smaller tasks. The idea of cleaning your whole house can be daunting, so break it down into smaller steps. Buy some cleaning supplies one day, clean the counters the next day, sweep the floors day after that, and so on.

  2. Set a ten minute alarm. With this, you’re basically making a deal with yourself: even though you don’t like cleaning, you’ll do it anyway for 10 minutes. The idea is that once you’ve already made some progress, it’ll be less tempting to quit. And even if you DO quit, at least you did something.

  3. Remember that you don’t have to “feel like cleaning.” According to one psychologist, you don’t need to feel inspired to clean, even though that would be nice. You just to get it done.

  4. Hire someone to help. If hiring someone else to help clean makes you feel like you’re lazy or it’s not worth the money, try it once and see. For a lot of people it’s worth cutting back on other expenses so you can afford to pay someone to help.

Good luck!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live