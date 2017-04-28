Join the Houston Texan CharitaBulls For The #CBParTee At Top Golf On Monday

Lauren Kelly April 28, 2017 9:26 AM By Lauren Kelly
Filed Under: Brian Peters, CharitaBulls, charity, Football, golf, Houston Texans, Special Olympics, Top Golf

Houston! Come out and join the CharitaBulls as they support the Special Olympics at the #CBParTee on Monday night!

Houston Texan Brian Peters will be hosting this year’s event, and he’s bringing some friends (and some team mates!) to Top Golf in Katy.

image1

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CharitaBulls is run by a team of volunteers who are committed to improving the community we live in. With what started as a “tweet” and I idea, we have quickly turned that philosophy into the heart and soul of all we do. We love football and we love helping our community.

If someone is interested in joint CharitaBulls they can apply for our Task Force which consists of more involvement in our projects and initiatives. We are also always looking for special event volunteers. They can email us at charitabulls@gmail.com for more information.

We still have a few teams available for the ParTee and they can email us or visit www.charitabulls.net/partee to register!

Listen Live