Justin Bieber Just Showed Off His New Rose Gold Grill

Are grills still a thing?

If so, clearly I’m totally out of the loop.

TMZ is reporting that Justin Bieber bought himself a new pink sapphire grill … which cost him somewhere around $15,000.

The site says, “The mouthpiece comes courtesy of Gold Teeth God — a jeweler based out of L.A. — who we’re told Justin flew out to Miami last week to do an impression of his chompers. The grill is a combo of pink sapphire and rose gold, with 6 teeth covered on top and another 6 on the bottom. It comes with 6 carats of sapphire … and took about 5 days to make.”