Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Is Looking At 20 Years In Prison

April 28, 2017 6:45 AM
Filed Under: Jail, Jersey Shore, The Morning MIX, The Situation
Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino might be facing jail time on multiple charges of tax fraud, but he’s doing his best to remain optimistic. The courts say the reality star owed on more than $8 million in income after he became an overnight sensation on MTV’s Jersey Shore. From People:

Both Sorrentino and his older brother Marc, 36, face criminal charges including allegedly filing false tax returns, conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government and tax evasion. They have pled not guilty to all charges, some of which were handed down in 2014 and another set earlier this month. (Sorrentino asserts that the allegations “do not portray me accurately. That’s all I can say for now.”)

“Obviously these certain circumstances that are going on right now aren’t the best,” he admits, “but I’m just living the simple life – I have a girlfriend, I’ve been clean and sober over a year and a half, I go to meetings, I take care of my body and I’m just kind of enjoying the next chapter of my life. If I was to be negative about it and be all stressed out and possibly take a substance to relieve my stress – I tried that two years ago, and it just makes things worse. I made that mistake already,” he continues.” Now I just try to live a positive life and be healthy and happy, and I value my peace today. I don’t want anything to take away from my peace.”

20 years in jail is a long time, but not as long as a Jersey Shore marathon.

